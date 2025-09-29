GoTriangle Expands Fleet

Source: Aleksander Shumljanski / Getty

GoTriangle has expanded its fleet by adding 20 new vehicles, including a mix of electric buses, low-emission diesel buses, light transit vehicles, and support vehicles. These new additions are part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to offer safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible transportation across the region.

With this update, GoTriangle’s fleet now totals 74 buses. The new vehicles are replacing older models, improving overall efficiency and rider experience. The electric buses bring zero-emissions benefits, while the updated diesel models feature lower emissions technology—both supporting the agency’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The fleet expansion was made possible through funding from federal and county sources, underscoring a regional push to enhance mobility options and modernize public transit infrastructure.