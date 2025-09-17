Byron Cage Launches Christian Reality Show with Auditions in Durham

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Gospel artist Byron Cage and Bishop Garland Heggie are launching a new faith-based reality show, “The Doors of the Church are Open,” and are looking for talent in the Raleigh-Durham area. The duo announced the project during a recent interview with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9.

Open auditions for the show will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly, located at 3120 Fayetteville Street in Durham. On-site registration will be available.

Bishop Heggie, the visionary behind the show, explained the concept as a faith-based version of “America’s Got Talent.”

“We believe the church is still relevant,” Heggie said. “We want to create an opportunity for people to be able to come in and when they come in, one of the big parts of the experience is music.”

The show seeks to showcase a wide variety of talents.

“We’re looking for praise dancers, even musicians,” Heggie added, noting they welcome singers, poets, and dancers.

Cage, known as the “Prince of Praise,” will serve as a musical mentor to the contestants. He expressed excitement about discovering new artists and pushing back against the idea that gospel music is in decline.

“There are thousands of churches all over this nation and around the world that are still singing choir music,” Cage stated. “We had so much talent that came out… we were blown away.”

In addition to the reality show, Cage also shared details about an upcoming concert in Greensboro. On October 12th, he will perform alongside a lineup of gospel legends.

“It’s Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, myself, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon,” Cage announced. The concert promises to be a major event for gospel music fans in North Carolina.