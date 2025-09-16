Florida Mom Delivers A Nearly 14-Pound Baby

Daniella Hines, a mother from Florida, recently gave birth to a baby boy weighing an astonishing 13 pounds, 15 ounces at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South—making him the heaviest newborn ever delivered at the facility.

Though Hines had previously given birth to a large baby, even she was taken aback by her son’s remarkable size. Both she and her partner, who are each over six feet tall, believe genetics may have contributed to their newborn’s hefty weight.

Despite his record-breaking size, the baby is reportedly healthy and has a calm, easygoing temperament during his first week of life. The family is overjoyed and grateful for their newest addition