Pullen Park Holiday Express Tickets Available Starting October 14

Raleigh’s beloved Holiday Express is returning to Pullen Park this December—and tickets go on sale soon.

The City of Raleigh announced that tickets for the festive event will be available starting Tuesday, October 14 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Given the event’s popularity, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, as they have in previous years.

Holiday Express will run from December 2 to December 18 at Pullen Park, located at 520 Ashe Avenue. During this time, the park transforms into a magical winter wonderland, featuring a holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s toy shop, an igloo experience, snowball fights, and more family-friendly fun.

Tickets are $17 per person, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Don’t wait—mark your calendars and be ready to grab your tickets early for one of Raleigh’s favorite holiday traditions.