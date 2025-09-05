Listen Live
It's Okay to Be Blessed | Ericaism

It’s Okay to Be Blessed | Ericaism

Published on September 5, 2025

Ericaism GUMEC
In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell delivers a powerful message for everyone who has ever felt hesitant to celebrate their blessings. She tackles the feeling some call “survivor’s remorse”—that sense of guilt that can creep in when God blesses you to move on up and out of your old circumstances. Erica urges us to stop downplaying our victories to make others comfortable.


When someone compliments your new car or your new outfit, there’s no need to diminish it by talking about how little it cost. Instead of dumbing down the blessing, learn to simply receive the compliment and give glory to God. It’s okay to be grateful for the things He has provided. Your testimony of God’s goodness is not about rubbing it in someone else’s face. If others can’t celebrate with you, that’s on them; it doesn’t mean you should hide your light.

Celebrate your child’s success, your financial wins, and your spiritual growth. Be happy for what God has allowed you to achieve. This isn’t about arrogance, but about gratitude and wisdom. We must walk in the fullness of what God has for us, always with humility, but never with shame. Don’t carry the burden of shame for a blessing God placed on your life. Testify to His goodness, because it’s okay to be blessed.

