The Impact Of A Winner's Attitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 5, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Impact Of A Winner’s Attitude”

 

I told you about my friend the late great Keith Harrell, who was working at a big corporation and expected to retire from there, but lost his job in a big layoff. Yet he turned his set back into an incredible, amazing comeback, he had been reading the positive books and listening to the positive tapes, and he had developed a positive attitude. Keith took that positive attitude and mixed it with a positive aptitude. He got busy on his dream and started a speaker business that focused on the impact of attitude. He went on to write a global bestselling book called Attitude is everything and went on to build a multi $1,000,000 speaking and training company today.  Years after his death, his books still impact people globally. You can grow with a positive attitude.  

