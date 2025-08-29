56th Annual GMA Dove Awards Announces More Performers and Presenters

The Gospel Music Association has revealed the second group of artists and presenters set to appear at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Among the newly announced names are gospel legend CeCe Winans, ELEVATION RHYTHM, and Grammy-winning artist Lecrae.

The highly anticipated event will be held on October 7, 2025, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app. Fans can also tune in early for full red carpet coverage, streaming on the TBN+ app and the TBN YouTube channel.

More performers and presenters will be announced in the weeks ahead. Tickets and Music City Fan Experience packages are already available for purchase.