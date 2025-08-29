Listen Live
Music

56th Annual GMA Dove Awards Announces More Performers and Presenters

The Gospel Music Association has revealed the second group of artists and presenters.

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Gospel Music Association has revealed the second group of artists and presenters set to appear at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Among the newly announced names are gospel legend CeCe Winans, ELEVATION RHYTHM, and Grammy-winning artist Lecrae.

The highly anticipated event will be held on October 7, 2025, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app. Fans can also tune in early for full red carpet coverage, streaming on the TBN+ app and the TBN YouTube channel.

More performers and presenters will be announced in the weeks ahead. Tickets and Music City Fan Experience packages are already available for purchase.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close