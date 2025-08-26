Listen Live
Federal Changes To SNAP Will Impact School Meal Programs

Changes to federal benefit programs like SNAP and Medicaid will impact NC meal programs

Published on August 26, 2025

Upcoming changes to federal benefit programs are expected to reduce the number of students automatically enrolled in North Carolina’s free or reduced-price school meal program.

Wake County school officials anticipate a drop in participation, according to a presentation set to be delivered Tuesday at the school board’s budget and finance committee meeting.

The shift comes as part of a new law, nicknamed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” signed by President Donald Trump in July. The law tightens eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

Previously, many North Carolina families were automatically enrolled in the school meal program based on their eligibility for SNAP or Medicaid. With the new rules, families will no longer qualify automatically and must instead complete separate paperwork to apply for free or reduced-price meals.

While fewer families will now qualify for SNAP or Medicaid, some may still meet the income requirements for school meal assistance. For example, a family of four earning $41,795 or less annually—around 130% of the federal poverty level—can apply directly for the program.

Advocates warn that the changes could lead to confusion and reduced access to meals for students who need them.

