Money Mondays | Your Guide to Godly Wealth

Every week, “Money Mondays” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell brings a dose of financial wisdom rooted in faith. This uplifting feature provides listeners with the tools they need to honor God by stewarding their resources effectively. Host Erica Campbell connects with trusted financial experts, like legacy specialist Jini Thornton, to break down complex money topics into practical, actionable advice. The segment transforms daunting financial challenges into manageable steps, empowering the community to build wealth and secure a prosperous future.

Each episode takes listeners on a journey from foundational financial principles to hands-on tips they can use right away. For example, during discussions about holiday shopping, like Labor Day sales, money expert Jini Thornton breaks down exactly how to approach these events with wisdom and discipline. She recommends focusing on large purchases that are genuinely needed—such as mattresses, appliances, and furniture—while reminding listeners to avoid impulse buys and to wait for deeper discounts on electronics closer to Black Friday.

Jini encourages listeners to “walk through your home” before shopping to identify real needs versus wants, ensuring spending is purposeful, not reactionary. She highlights the power of setting a clear budget for every shopping trip, treating budgeting as a protective tool—not a restriction—and suggests allocating a specific dollar amount per category or item. This prevents financial surprises and keeps spending aligned with personal goals.

To maximize savings, the show emphasizes comparison shopping. Listeners are urged to check prices across multiple retailers, both big chains and local stores, to take advantage of hidden deals. Digital savvy is encouraged: apps like Honey, Ibotta, and RetailMeNot are spotlighted for instant coupon codes, cashback offers, and price alerts. Additionally, the advice includes following favorite stores and brands on social media, where flash sales and exclusive promo codes are frequently announced. Coupons, even if seen as old-fashioned, are strongly promoted as valuable money-saving tools that still work today.

“Money Mondays” is more than just financial talk—it’s a weekly guide for building a solid financial foundation. The blend of spiritual messages and expert advice equips listeners to spend intentionally, save diligently, and nurture a mindset focused on stewardship and legacy. By giving the community practical resources and personal encouragement, the segment ensures that every listener leaves with actionable steps toward financial freedom and a lasting positive impact on their families.

