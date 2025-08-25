Crabtree Valley Mall Undergoes Major Renovation

Source: storyblocks / storyblocks

Crabtree Valley Mall is entering a new era with a major renovation project aimed at revitalizing the space and enhancing the overall shopping experience in Raleigh.

According to Executive Vice President Cory Scott, the upgrades are part of a broader investment strategy to modernize the mall, introduce fresh experiences, and ensure it remains a vibrant community hub.

“Retailers want to be here, and our vision is clear—reimagining the mall with a dynamic mix of tenants, elevated customer experiences, and modern, inviting spaces,” Scott said.

The transformation is already underway. The first phase of improvements has kicked off with updates to common areas and refreshed gathering spaces, along with a revitalization of the parking decks.

“We’ve already begun bringing new energy and a brighter look to Crabtree,” Scott noted. “Every detail is designed to create a modern, welcoming experience that today’s consumer expects.”

Scott emphasized that this is just the beginning, with more enhancements planned to keep Crabtree Valley Mall a top retail destination in the region.