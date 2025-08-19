St. Aug Announces The Beginning Of Their Fall Semester
Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) has announced that fall classes will begin on September 2, confirming that the institution will remain fully accredited through the upcoming semester. The university, located in Raleigh and recognized as a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), is currently engaged in legal proceedings to preserve its accreditation status.
In a leadership update, SAU also revealed the appointment of Sophie Gibson as the new chair of its Board of Trustees, effective immediately. She succeeds Brian Boulware, who will continue to serve as a board member.
“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of this historic institution during a time of great challenge and transformation,” Boulware said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and confident in the leadership of Chair Gibson and the board to guide SAU into a bright future.”
The announcements follow a recent court decision granting SAU a preliminary injunction, ensuring that its accreditation remains intact through the fall semester. This legal safeguard allows the university to remain operational while it continues efforts to resolve its accreditation challenges.
-
Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA
-
Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour
-
How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Melissa Wade and Erica Campbell Among 40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees
-
African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy
-
List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
-
North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses
-
Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court