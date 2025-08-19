St. Aug Announces The Beginning Of Their Fall Semester

Source: Photo credit: Coul Style / Photo credit: Coul Style

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) has announced that fall classes will begin on September 2, confirming that the institution will remain fully accredited through the upcoming semester. The university, located in Raleigh and recognized as a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), is currently engaged in legal proceedings to preserve its accreditation status.

In a leadership update, SAU also revealed the appointment of Sophie Gibson as the new chair of its Board of Trustees, effective immediately. She succeeds Brian Boulware, who will continue to serve as a board member.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of this historic institution during a time of great challenge and transformation,” Boulware said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and confident in the leadership of Chair Gibson and the board to guide SAU into a bright future.”

The announcements follow a recent court decision granting SAU a preliminary injunction, ensuring that its accreditation remains intact through the fall semester. This legal safeguard allows the university to remain operational while it continues efforts to resolve its accreditation challenges.