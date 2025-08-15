New Poll Shows Cooper Leading Whatley in 2026 Senate Race
Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds an early lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley in the 2026 U.S. Senate race, according to a newly released poll.
The survey, conducted by Carolina Journal Polling in collaboration with Harper Polling, found that 47.3% of voters currently back Cooper, while 39.1% support Whatley. If the election were held today, Cooper would have the advantage.
The numbers suggest a competitive race ahead as both candidates continue to shape their campaigns.
