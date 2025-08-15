New Poll Shows Cooper Leading Whatley in 2026 Senate Race

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds an early lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley in the 2026 U.S. Senate race, according to a newly released poll.

The survey, conducted by Carolina Journal Polling in collaboration with Harper Polling, found that 47.3% of voters currently back Cooper, while 39.1% support Whatley. If the election were held today, Cooper would have the advantage.

The numbers suggest a competitive race ahead as both candidates continue to shape their campaigns.