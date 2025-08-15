Listen Live
Local

New Poll Shows Cooper Leading Whatley in 2026 Senate Race

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds an early lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

roy cooper election wins 2020
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds an early lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley in the 2026 U.S. Senate race, according to a newly released poll.

The survey, conducted by Carolina Journal Polling in collaboration with Harper Polling, found that 47.3% of voters currently back Cooper, while 39.1% support Whatley. If the election were held today, Cooper would have the advantage.

The numbers suggest a competitive race ahead as both candidates continue to shape their campaigns.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close