God Remembers | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of Ericaism on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell delivered a powerful reminder that delay is not denial and that God never forgets His promises to us. Erica Campbell, in her trademark warmth and authenticity, opened up about a deeply personal season in her life. Through [personal story], she shared how stepping into her solo career after years with gospel duo Mary Mary required faith and courage. Her testimony highlighted how God remembered the dreams she had as a little girl, dreams she thought were long forgotten.



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica reflected on how her obedience in her youth—attending choir rehearsals, being faithful in church, and sowing into her purpose—laid the foundation for the blessings she experiences today. She reminded listeners that while we may lose sight of our dreams, God never does. With heartfelt encouragement, she urged her audience to hold on, keep believing, and continue dreaming, as God’s timing is always perfect.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Her message resonated deeply with the faith-based audience, especially as she spoke about the humbling reality that even in moments of falling short, God’s grace continues to pave the way. This relatable vulnerability made her testimony all the more touching and uplifting.

The key takeaway from today’s Ericaism was clear: no matter how long the wait may be, God remembers. Whether you’re stepping into a new chapter, pursuing a dormant dream, or simply waiting for a breakthrough, Erica’s words reassured listeners that God’s promises never fail. Her passionate reminder to remain steadfast in faith struck a chord, offering hope and inspiration to anyone needing a spiritual

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

God Remembers | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com