Listen Live
Local

Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Contest starts on June 3 and ends on June 16.

Nominations: June 3 – June 9

Voting: June 10 – June 16

Winner Announcement: June 17

 

Meet Last Month’s Winner!

Meet May 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

RELATED TAGS

Pastor of the month

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

News

Open Discussion: Can Christians Faithfully Serve Both God And Greek Letter Organizations?

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

SUV
Local

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close