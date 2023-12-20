The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 9) – The Gift of Wisdom | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 9) – The Gift of Wisdom”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be Ha ha ha Jolly!

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. All the nights, day of Christmas I want to share the gift of wisdom, the Book of Proverbs.

Yes, fool. Learn nothing from wise men, but wise men learn much from fools. Wisdom is a gift that can have a powerful and tremendous impact on your success. Most people think wisdom only comes from old age, but that is not true. Wisdom comes from a willingness to be a lifelong learner and a student of people and life and the scriptures, proverbs says business is the primary thing, and all you’re getting. Get wisdom and understanding. It will bless you and keep you safe and secure. I make a habit of praying daily for wisdom and reading a proverb a day, and then I do it every day and share it with others. So this Christmas share the gift of wisdom with your family, your friends, and with yourself.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

