Melissa’s Grub Plug: Sour Candy May Help Stop Panic Attacks

Experts say eating sour candy may help stop panic attacks.
Originally reported by USA Today, experts weighed in and confirmed that there is truth behind sour or spicy candy to ease anxiety and panic attacks.
One expert confirms that she even keeps a jar of Warheads in her office. However, they also point out that this hack is NOT a solution for the panic attacks or anxiety but rather a method to relieve symptoms for the moment.
