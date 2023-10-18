Halle Bailey Says Mary Mary And Beyoncé Gave Her The Best Advice In Life

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After bringing us on a historic journey under the sea earlier this year as the titular character in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, in addition to preparing for another one this Christmas as young Nettie in the upcoming musical remake of The Color Purple, Halle Bailey has proven without question to be one of 2023’s most accomplished women.

With that said, it comes as no surprise that GLAMOUR UK would choose the 23-year-old singer/actress as its “Gen-Z Game-Changer” honoree for the outlet’s 2023 Women of the Year Awards.

The full GLAMOUR UK interview has led to a series of juicy headlines since it was released online earlier today (October 18), but we actually noticed something a bit more positive during the conversation that will really put a smile on your face. During a video component to the feature under the publication’s “GLAMOUR Unfiltered” vertical, Halle revealed the best advice she’s ever received in life. Surprisingly enough, it came by way of two sources: the incomparable Beyoncé — OK, maybe that one wasn’t so surprising! — and our very own faves, Mary Mary!

Here’s what Halle Bailey said in regards to the sound advice given to her by Tina Campbell and our head honcho Erica Campbell of GRAMMY-winning gospel duo Mary Mary:

“I was with my sister, and we were about to perform — I think we were performing at a Quincy Jones GRAMMY tribute. The beautiful sisters Mary Mary were performing right before us, and we’re such huge fans of them! We were watching how amazing their performance was, and we were squeezing each other’s hands like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going on after that! Like, how nervous are we?!’ All these important people were in the audience — President Obama and Michelle [Obama] were in the audience! — and [were said to ourselves] ‘Oh my gosh, we can’t mess up; we can’t be flat!’

When these two beautiful women walked off the stage, they saw us and were like, ‘You guys are going to kill it!’ They saw that we were really, really nervous, and I think it was Erica [Campbell] who said to us, she goes, ‘You don’t have to prove anything to anyone but yourself and God. Just go out there, and that’s who you’re singing for. Close your eyes; that is who you are proving it to.’ My sister and I just felt like, ‘AHH!’ [It felt like] a weight had been lifted off our shoulders when we heard that.

I think that was the most beautiful and impactful piece of advice that I’ve ever received. I remember that mantra in my head whenever I’m doing something, whether it’s acting on a set, something I’m really nervous about or making a life decision in general. I always play that back.”

….now that’s an “Ericaism” you can live by!

Watch Halle Bailey’s full interview as GLAMOUR UK‘s 2023 “Gen-Z Game-Changer” Women of the Year honoree by clicking here.

Halle Bailey Says Mary Mary And Beyoncé Gave Her The Best Advice In Life was originally published on getuperica.com