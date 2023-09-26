Listen Live
Local

NC State To Honor David Thompson With Statue

Published on September 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
North Carolina State v Duke

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

 

NCSU will honor one of the 1st members of its 1st national basketball team and three time All-American player.

The university is set to unveil a statue in honor of David Thompson outside Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6 at the men’s basketball annual heritage game.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

 

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close