Strategies for Growing Your DBE Certified Business
Wednesday, June 14th
GoTriangle Offices | 4600 Emperor Blvd, Durham, NC | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Join us at GoTriangle offices on June 14th to learn more about how to grow your DBE certified business.
A variety of speakers will share:
- Benefits of being DBE certified and the process
- Resources for becoming DBE certified and for navigating the procurement process for capital contracts
- Tips for navigating the post-COVID labor and supply market.
- What opportunities are available for DBE contracts in the Triangle
There will also be an opportunity for those who attend to network with one another and meet Primes.
Speakers include:
- Benny F. Sloan Jr., DBE certification manager at the NC Department of Transportation
- Robert Lancaster, president of BREE & Associates, Inc. in Durham
- Tammie Hall-Roberts CCA, MCA, assistant county manager, Community Prosperity, Durham County
Brunch will be included.
GoTriangle’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program was originally published on foxync.com
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Meet May 2023's Pastor of The Month!
-
Kirk Franklin Had an ATL Club Praising The LAWD!
-
Pastor Of The Month - June 2023
-
Faithfully Speaking: Celebrating Black Music Month With Pastor Shirley Caesar
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?