GoTriangle’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program

Published on June 10, 2023

Strategies for Growing Your DBE Certified Business

Wednesday, June 14th

GoTriangle Offices | 4600 Emperor Blvd, Durham, NC | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join us at GoTriangle offices on June 14th to learn more about how to grow your DBE certified business.

A variety of speakers will share:

  • Benefits of being DBE certified and the process
  • Resources for becoming DBE certified and for navigating the procurement process for capital contracts
  • Tips for navigating the post-COVID labor and supply market.
  • What opportunities are available for DBE contracts in the Triangle

There will also be an opportunity for those who attend to network with one another and meet Primes.

Speakers include:

  • Benny F. Sloan Jr., DBE certification manager at the NC Department of Transportation
  • Robert Lancaster, president of BREE & Associates, Inc. in Durham
  • Tammie Hall-Roberts CCA, MCA, assistant county manager, Community Prosperity, Durham County

Sign Up Here

Brunch will be included.

 

 

 

GoTriangle’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program  was originally published on foxync.com

