The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pick up local produce & treats, meet up with friends, take an outdoor fitness class, and listen to live music all in one place at Moore Square Market!

The market features vendors selling fresh, seasonal goods as well as original, high-quality crafts from vendors operating within 90 miles of Raleigh.

To foster an inclusive shopping experience that welcomes everyone to downtown, Moore Square Market is proud to accept SNAP. Moore Square Market’s Double Bucks Program provides matching dollars up to $10 per market visit. Purchase SNAP tokens at the information booth to use for any market purchases.

Vendors:

1blossom2bloom floral design

carthage fresh

Culture Soap

CustomBellaCreations

Dark Harvest Farm

Dee’s Kitchen: Sweet Treats~Vegan Eats

Duša Kombucha

Kat’s Sweets & Treats Bakery and Catering LLC.

KidStrong Raleigh

LaTrelle’s Sweet Treats LLC

Mindful Alchemy

Monkey Temple Tea Company

Ms. B’s Bake Shop LLC

My Daughter’s Garden

New Leaf Gardens

Oberweis Dairy

See Ya Soon Cold Brew

Sweet Peas Urban Gardens

The Bearded Ginger Woodshop

The Left Hook Coffee

The Mustard Seed Arts and Crafts

The Plant Committee

The Shea Shack

The Stoned Wolff Co

Woodland Farm

Zephyr Family Farm

Musician: Kike Sax

Pre-Market Fitness: Kidstrong Raleigh and Current Wellness (10:15-11:15am)Register for Current Wellness’s Tidal Movement class at the link below

https://downtownraleigh.org/farme…/this-week-at-the-market

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Mother’s Day at Moore Square Market was originally published on foxync.com