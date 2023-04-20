Educator Fedrick C. Ingram Talks Stop W.O.K.E Act & The Critical Race Theory Fight

Critical Race Theory has been a topic of debate in Florida. The theory, which examines how racism is embedded in structures of power and privilege, has been met with criticism from those who believe it promotes division and a negative view of America. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has led the fight against CRT and lawmakers have proposed bills that would restrict the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.

However, many educators argue that understanding the role of race in society is crucial for students to become informed and responsible citizens. As the debate continues, it is important to have a nuanced understanding of Critical Race Theory and its potential impact on education in Florida.

Fedrick C. Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers stops by the Get Up Erica to talk about CRT and the controversy. Ingram who grew up in inner-city Miami, a graduate of Barry University, and Bethune Cookman University explains the Stop W.O.K.E Act to Get Up Erica and its potential effects.

Ingram says “The Stop W.O.K.E Act is a tool that extremist politicians like DeSantis are using to undermine and ultimately defund public education by exploiting a fear of Black people and the LGBT community.” Ingram continues, saying. It’s still caught up in the court systems here, but it’s an authoritarian effort to stop the teaching of race and its ongoing impact on American lives. You know it. It’s a fool’s errand that supporters say will eliminate liberal ideology, whatever that is, from public schools and workplaces. But it really is an attempt to whitewash history.”

