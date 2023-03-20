Faithfully Speaking with Raleigh City Council Member Stormie Forte

As we continue our observance of Women’s History Month, Melissa Wade chats with Councilwoman Stormie Forte of Raleigh City Council.

Born and raised in Raleigh, Forte is the first Black woman to serve on the City Council. She first entered City Council as a representative for District D in 2020 before being elected as one of two at-large members in 2022.

Most importantly, she is a leader for the people. Forte, who is also a licensed attorney and real estate agent, has volunteered for countless community organizations and is committed to making a better environment for the citizens of Raleigh.

Check out her full interview above!