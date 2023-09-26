Faithfully Speaking on Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is a major public health issue in the U.S., affecting nearly one in five children and teens. Black and Hispanic youth experience even higher rates of obesity, which research shows may stem from factors such as poverty, neighborhood access to healthy foods, and single-parent households.

In this episode, we speak to Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton, a board-certified family physician, obesity medicine specialist and stress expert, currently practicing in the Raleigh/Durham area. She provides advice on how we can combat childhood obesity and get to the source of the matter.