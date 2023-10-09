Faithfully Speaking on Surviving Breast Cancer

We are honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by having honest conversations about the disease and the fight against it in the African-American community.
In this episode, we speak with Portia Scott Hedgepeth, a 30-year breast cancer survivor and president of the Triangle NC chapter of Sisters Network, Inc., the only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States. We are also joined by fellow survivor Mia Sutton as she shares her own journey with the disease.
For more on Sisters Network Triangle, log on to http://sisterstriangle.org.
