Faithfully Speaking on Kids & Mental Health

With kids going back to school they face so much along with their studies such as bullying, social media, race relations and more. These things can lead to anxiety, depression and suicide. A new study shows a rise in these things for our young people.
In this episode, we speak with Tamiya Dortch, an outpatient therapist at Upward Change Health Services in Durham, to talk about how we, as adults, can help our kids navigate through mental health challenges.
