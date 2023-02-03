HomeLocal

Durham Civil Rights Advocate Featured On US Quarter

Durham Civil Rights Advocate Featured On US Quarter

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black History Now DL 2023

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

 

Social justice activist, Pauli Murray, is confirmed to be feature on the US quarter.

Born in Baltimore, MD, Murray was raised mostly by her Aunts in Durham, NC until she was 16, Murray is known for her work as a writer, poet, activist and more.

As a lawyer, she argued for civil rights and women’s rights.  In 1977 she became an ordained priest and among the first generation of women priests

Source:  N&O

 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Black History Month Pauli Murray us mint

Close