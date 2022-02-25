Mask Mandates Ends Today For Wake County

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wake County’s indoor mask mandate will end today at 5pm. This includes the towns and cities of: Raleigh, Garner, Morrisville, Knightdale, Zebulon and Rolesville .

Some that have already lifted the mask mandate, including Cary, Fuquay Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Wake Forest.

This mandate applies to indoor, public buildings, however, individual businesses will be allowed to make their own decisions about requiring masks.

Cumberland County and those in the Fayetteville are lifted its mask mandates last weekend, while Durham County is expected to keep its guidelines in place until at least the end of March.

Source: ABC11.com

