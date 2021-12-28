Looking For COVID-19 Testing In Durham?

Continue reading Buzz Cuts, Braids & Blondies: The Biggest Hair Moments Of 2021

[caption id="attachment_3542991" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] From Gorilla Glue Girl's sculpted ponytail to Saweetie's buzz cut, Black hair made headlines all 2021. And we're here to reflect on it all. 2021 was the year of flowing inches, braids, big chops, colorful wigs and thriving natural hair. Many of us returned to our stylists for the first time since the pandemic shuttered doors on our beloved establishments and some of us developed a new relationship with our natural hair. Jada Pinkett detailed her struggle with alopecia; Megan Thee Stallion wore her natural hair in her "My Calvins" ad; B.Simone did the big chop and upped her swag; and Zendaya wore jumbo box braids to accept the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 CFDA's. Get into the biggest hair moments of 2021.