Charnessa Ridley

Victoria sits with Charnessa Ridley, The Deputy Director of NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement – NC Department of Administration for our October Domestic Violence Awareness Month Triangle Empowered. Triangle Empowered where knowledge is power.

As Covid-19 has kept us in the house, some have been subject to being in the home and it is the most dangerous place, because escaping an abuser is impossible. Thankfully the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement would like to take this time to educate and provide resources for those in need.

Here are helpful numbers to reach out to :

National DV Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)

1-855-4- VICTIM (842846)

Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Deaf Hotline 1-855-812-1001

Trans LifeLine 1-877-565-8860

Teen Dating Violence 1-866-331-9474

NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement 1-877-502-9898 nccfw@doa.nc.gov

Triangle Empowered: Domestic Violence Education and Resources {PART II}  was originally published on foxync.com

Close