“Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week” Jason McGee

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jason McGee & The Choir introduces It’s Not Over. He’s an artist on Warryn Campbell’s label and The Choir is featured on the new movie Space Jam 2! Listen in.

Jason McGee & The Choir Set To Release Highly Anticipated Debut Gospel Album “Power”

Following Space Jam 2 Movie Soundtrack Debut & Stellar Award Nomination, The Choir Sparks Listeners To Believe Again

Los Angeles, CA – July 26, 2021 – Following an astounding debut on Space Jam 2’s movie soundtrack

and recent Stellar Award nomination for “Contemporary Choir of the Year”; Gospel Artist, Jason McGee

& The Choir is set to release a debut album entitled “Power” on all digital music providers – Friday, July

30, 2021.

The bold new album will feature nine music tracks brimming with contemporary and traditional gospel

sounds including upbeat title track Power featuring guest vocalist Lisa Knowles-Smith along with

poignant ballad and current radio single It’s Not Over which is already tracking to be a breakout choir

song of the year following it’s January music video premiere.

Writer, Singer Jason McGee is one of the gospel music industry’s leading choir directors who carefully

curated the album’s vision and creative direction. “This project was designed to reach the hearts of our

listeners with hope. After such a turbulent year, we’ve all shared common experiences that have brought

us to a crossroad. We want to encourage people that they can find joy in believing again”, says McGee.

Produced by Gerald Haddon and Marcus Hodge, the album marks the first full length release on the

MyBlock Inc. record label led by mega-producer, Warryn Campbell. Campbell’s mastery to create

chart-topping hits across a multitude of genres including Grammy award-winning projects with famed

wife Erica Campbell, Mary Mary, Kanye West, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, and

more. Jason McGee & The Choir have already proven demand while on the label after their 2017 single

Promises topped gospel music charts at #8 and being named one of the top added Gospel songs to radio,

according to Billboard.

With an expansive list of chart-dominating music collaborations, McGee has demonstrated his breadth

of music aptitude which has made him an attractive favorite amongst multi-genres including mainstream

brands. He and the choir have performed live with music icons Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend,

Raphael Saadiq, and David Foster just to name a few. They’ve also recorded songs with Usher, Lil Nas

X, Gospel superstar Erica Campbell (Mary Mary), UK rock band The 1975, Christian artist Matt

Redman, and The Fray’s lead singer Joe King. In addition to Space Jam 2 (Anthony Ramos), they can

be heard on movie soundtracks: The Black Godfather (Pharrell) and Birth of a Nation (K. Michelle).

McGee states, “This is an exciting moment in our music journey. My hope is that the world will be

strengthened by this album’s message. We can’t give up now because it’s not over. There’s hope,

healing, and joy ahead.”

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: