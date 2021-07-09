Local
Engaging In Real Talk About The COVID-19 Vaccine

Engaging in Real Talk - Duke Health

Engaging In REAL TALK About The Covid-19 Vaccine brought to you by Duke Health

Join Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 and Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 July 16th, 2021 at 3 pm with The Medical Professionals Of Duke Health that will discuss and answer questions that you may have in regards to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Please feel free to like and share this video with your family and friends, as we get insight on this vaccine with our guest; Ibukun Kalu, MD, Mary Oen, RN , Adia K. Ross, MD, & Kevin O. Saunders, MD.

 

Close