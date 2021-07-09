Entertainment News
Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Featuring Chadwick Boseman Voicing Drops

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

At the young age of 43 Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for 4 years, unbeknownst to the world our Black Panther was loosing his battle however much like Prince T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman continued to fight until he took his last breath however before he did, Chadwick Boseman recorded his lines for the Marvel animated show, “What If…?” and today Disney+ dropped the official trailer to ‘What If…?’ and fans were emotional to hear the beloved Chadwick Boseman behind the animated character.

The new original Marvel series, ‘What If…?’, features Boseman voices an alternate reality version of his “Black Panther” character Prince T’Challa of Wakanda. In “What If…?” Marvel’s Yondu character takes T’Challa and makes him Star-Lord, instead of the character Peter Quill, as the storyline previously went will begin streaming on August 11 on Disney+.  Then next summer  “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”the sequel is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022,

Take a look at the trailer for Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ featuring the late great Chadwick Boseman below.

