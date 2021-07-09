Coronavirus
Several Places To Get The COVID Vaccine In Wake County

Wake County Public Health encourages everyone ages 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine! It’s It’s free, safe and easier than ever to get a shot. And now, everyone who gets a vaccine between now and August 1 will have their name entered TWICE into a four different drawings for a $1 million dollar prize, or a $125,000 student scholarship. Click here for details. Protect yourself from getting sick or hospitalized from the virus!

Walk-in or make an appointment. There are three vaccines available free of charge: Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 12+) En españolModerna (ages 18+) En español, and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) En español

 

Close