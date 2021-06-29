Local
Job Fair At Crabtree Valley Mall

Today is the 2nd and final day of the job fair being held at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Nearly 40 businesses are looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions for its retail and restaurant industries.

The fair will run today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following stores will be accepting applications:

  • Crabtree
  • Verizon
  • Southern Marsh
  • Brooks Brothers
  • T-Mobile
  • Crew
  • Best Buy
  • Ann Taylor
  • Tommy Bahama
  • Chapel Hill Tire
  • Soma
  • Sephora
  • Kay Jewelers
  • White House Black Market
  • My Eye Dr.
  • Bailey’s Fine Jewelry
  • Lovesac
  • Macy’s
  • Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)
  • Carmen! Carmen!
  • Tuft and Needle
  • Altar’d State
  • Soft Kicks
  • Dippin’ Dots
  • Fox Eye Care Center
  • Express
  • LensCrafters
  • You Love Selfies
  • Francesca’s
  • Oakley
  • The Children’s Place
  • Zale’s
  • Dakota Watch
  • Hollister
  • Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi
  • Yankee Candle
  • Something Custom Printed
  • Starbucks

Source:  ABC.com

 

