Todd Dulaney And Kierra Sheard Get Closer To God With New Song "Come A Little Closer"

Todd Dulaney And Kierra Sheard Get Closer To God With New Song "Come A Little Closer"

As we believe everyone’s week should start with a little praise and worship through song, it’s a delight for us to bring you Todd Dulaney’s new song with Kierra Sheard called “Come A Little Closer” that’s sure to make you feel closer to the Lord wherever you are.

The uplifting collaboration is lifted from Todd Dulaney’s upcoming album Anthems & Glory, with the song itself representing both of those things and more. Both singers showcase a conviction in their voices that can only be blessed by the Man Above, and it doesn’t hurt that we get some amazing backup vocals from the choir as well.

You can pre-order Anthem & Glory right now by clicking here, and expect the project to be released on streaming services and wherever you get your gospel starting Friday June 11.

While you’re here also check out “Come A Little Closer” by Todd Dulaney & Kierra Sheard below, the new single that’s sure to get you on your feet in praise:

was originally published on getuperica.com

