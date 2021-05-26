Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Having Children Later In Life

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Women are deciding to have children later in life and the Millennials more than any other generation.  Our guest OBGYN Dr. Naima Dillard shares the pros and cons of doing so and give us some great resources to follow.  Check out the interview during “Working Mom Wednesday’s” with Melissa Wade.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

Dr. Naima Dillard

Central Carolina OBGYN

A DIVISION OF PIEDMONT HEALTHCARE FOR WOMEN

Dr. Dillard is a native of Philadelphia, PA. She received her B.S. in Biology from Howard University and her M.D. degree from George Washington University Medical School.  Dr. Dillard is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Babies; pregnancy; , Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , Dr. Naima Dillard , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 3 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 6 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 7 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Close