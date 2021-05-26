“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Having Children Later In Life

Women are deciding to have children later in life and the Millennials more than any other generation. Our guest OBGYN Dr. Naima Dillard shares the pros and cons of doing so and give us some great resources to follow. Check out the interview during “Working Mom Wednesday’s” with Melissa Wade.

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dr. Naima Dillard

Central Carolina OBGYN

A DIVISION OF PIEDMONT HEALTHCARE FOR WOMEN

Dr. Dillard is a native of Philadelphia, PA. She received her B.S. in Biology from Howard University and her M.D. degree from George Washington University Medical School. Dr. Dillard is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

