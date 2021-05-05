Get Your COVID Vaccine In Wake County…Now Taking Walk-Ins!

Vaccines are free, safe, and easier than ever to get. Walk-ins are now welcome! Anyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Please note: At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.)
You can click the online form below or call our 24-hour vaccine hotline and be taken right to our appointment schedule. You can choose your time, location and vaccine brand…and most people find an open slot the next day!
While appointments are still encouraged to expedite your experience, they’re no longer required – so you can also check the vaccine clinic hours open today and simply head right now to get your vaccine!
Use The Online Form or Call 919.250.1515
