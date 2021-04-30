Listen To Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” Interview

Melissa Wade
| 04.30.21
Dismiss
Studio portrait of mid adult man listening to headphones

Source: JPM / Getty

This week we have been blessed to hear “I’m Not Ashamed” – Our “Pick Hit Of The Week” from artist Monica Lisa Stevenson featuring Paul Porter.

This song takes us to CHURCH!!!

This toe-tapping, inspirational single, written by Vashawn Mitchell and produced by Derrick Stevenson and Thomas Hardin, Jr., fuses contemporary, quartet and blues.

Listen as Monica Lisa Stevenson talks with Melissa about being a country girl and raised up on quartet music and how it came that she recorded this song with the legend Paul Porter.

 

 

I'm Not Ashamed , Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week , Monica Lisa Stevenson , paul porter

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close