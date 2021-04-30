Listen To Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” Interview

This week we have been blessed to hear “I’m Not Ashamed” – Our “Pick Hit Of The Week” from artist Monica Lisa Stevenson featuring Paul Porter.

This song takes us to CHURCH!!!

This toe-tapping, inspirational single, written by Vashawn Mitchell and produced by Derrick Stevenson and Thomas Hardin, Jr., fuses contemporary, quartet and blues.

Listen as Monica Lisa Stevenson talks with Melissa about being a country girl and raised up on quartet music and how it came that she recorded this song with the legend Paul Porter.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: