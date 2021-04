Your List Of This Week’s Community Events

We want to help you get the word out about your community event. If you or your church or organization is having a community event that is free and open to the public please let us know and we will help you get the word out. Click onto our “community calendar” and submit the information right here at thelightnc.com or email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com.

– UNTIL FOOD IS GONE. STOP HUNGER ONE COMMUNITY AT A TIME – FOOD DISTRIBUTION. AT RILEY HILL CHURCH – 6101 RILEY HILL RD. WENDELL, NC – (HOSTED BY KABALA TEMPLE, FOOD BANK FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN NC, LISA GREENS MARKETING WITH A TWIST. (ANGELO JONES – 919-609-5906) SATURDAY APRIL 24TH 10AM – 2PM REDEEMING LOVE IN RALEIGH WITH HOST A PFIZER VACCINATION CLINIC AT THEIR CAMPUS – 3425 ROCK QUARRY RD. IN RALEIGH. THEY WILL ADMINISTER THE 1ST SHOT AND SCHEDULE YOU FOR THE FOLLOW UP AS WELL. THEY SUGGEST THAT YOU REGISTER AT REDEEMINGLOVE.COM AND WALK UPS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

