Everyone 16+ In North Carolina Can Get Vaccinated As Of April 7th

Use this tool to find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you in North Carolina. Enter your zip code or search by current location to find the closest vaccine providers.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating Groups 1, 2, 3, and 4. Vaccination will be open to Group 5 and all adults 16 and older beginning April 7. Don’t know what group you’re in? Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group and sign up for vaccine updates.

You will likely need an appointment to get vaccinated. You may have to wait to schedule your appointment to get your vaccine. Please contact the provider to find out which groups they are currently vaccinating or to confirm the type of vaccine they currently are providing.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots a set number of days apart. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. GET MORE INFORMATION HERE.

 

Everyone 16+ In North Carolina Can Get Vaccinated As Of April 7th  was originally published on foxync.com

