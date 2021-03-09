CLOSE
Wake County Opens More Testing Locations

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at numerous locations. Some sites have been operating for months, others are moving every week as we try to reach communities throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

There is no cost, no appointment necessary and you don’t need to bring an ID. Walk-ups are welcome at all of our drive-thru testing sites! Use the arrows to scroll through upcoming dates.

Check out testing locations HERE.
Wake County Opens More Testing Locations  was originally published on foxync.com

