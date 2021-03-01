CLOSE
Women's History Month
HomeWomen's History Month

HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown

HER Story

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Marie Van Brittan Brown was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York in 1922.

In 1966, she invented a security system that consisted of four peepholes, the sliding camera, television monitors, and two-way microphones.

CCTV, also known as created a closed-circuit television system for surveillance. With the multiple peepholes, the sliding camera was able to capture images of people who were of different heights. The two-way microphones allowed one to communicate with the person outside. She also had a remote that would allow her to unlock the door at a safer distance. Lastly, she could press an emergency button that would send an alarm to police or security.

HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 month ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 1 month ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close