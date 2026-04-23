Civic Waves with Mir.I.am

One of the most diverse radio personalities in North Carolina, Mir.I.am does it all; from on air, to production, promotion, hosting, DJing, blogging, graphic design -- you name it, she\'s done it. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Mir.I.am, moved to NC to receive her BA from NC State. While at NC State, she was the creator and host of \"Real RNB Radio,\" on the campus radio station, 88.1FM WKNC, and it continues to be one of the most popular shows on the station.

She later joined forces with Radio One on K97.5 in 2013, as a On air host/ Board Op/ Producer, and has been a large part in the station being #1 across all demos.

One of the most charismatic and witty personalities in media, she\'s hosted everything from concerts (Floetry, The Foreign Exchange, Eric Bellinger, Ty Dolla $ign), to talent competitions, and festivals (Durm Hip-Hop Summit) at venues including The DPAC, Motorco and The Ritz. She has also hosted club events at The Bar, and Solas with Brian Dawson and Wade Banner.

In addition, Mir.I.am has hosted many events with her Alma Mater, NC State, including Packapalooza -- which had over 50,000 people in attendance.

With endorsements ranging from Ideal Image, to Chevy and the voice of imaging and commercials across all Radio One Raleigh stations (K97.5, 103.9, Foxy 107/104), she has become one of the most recognizable and distinctive voices on the airwaves.

Mir.I.am has also interviewed a bevy of your favorite artists including Whitney Houston, Ne-Yo, Marsha Ambrosias, The Foreign Exchange, Kem, King Mez, Arie Spears, and a host of local artists.

Giving back and community are very important to Mir.I.am and she has helped with a number of different charity events, including the TSW Turkey Drive, TIP-A-Jock for Breast Cancer Awareness, Kuts For Kids, to name a few.

You can hear Mir.I.am every weekend on \"Mir\'s Empire Radio\" and just about every time you hear a commercial break...

Find out more about Mir.I.am below:

Twitter/ IG: @MirsEmpire

Facebook.com/MirsEmpire

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