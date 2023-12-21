The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Gospel Christmas songs can change the tenure in your house and make your children be a little less bored with singing carols. Try adding this list of gospel Christmas favorites to your Christmas playlist!
Also See: 10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist
Also See: 5 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Christmas Season
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Gospel Christmas Songs You Need This Holiday Season
was originally published on
praisedc.com
1. Yolanda Adams – It Came Upon A Midnight Clear
2. Mandisa – Christmas Bell Medley
3. Israel & New Breed – Everybody Knows
4. CeCe Winans – Do You Hear What I Hear?
5. Darwin Hobbs – The Little Drummer Boy
6. Kurt Carr – Hoy, Holy, Holy
7. Away in a Manger – Angie Winans with Bishop T D Jakes
8. Shirley Caesar – What Child is This
9. Bebe and CeCe Winans – For Unto Us (A Child is Born)
10. Donnie McClurkin – Angus Dei
11. Fred Hammond – His Name is Jesus
12. The Clark Sisters – Hark the Herald Angels Sing
13. Aaron Neville – Mary’s Boy Child
14. Stevie Wonder- Ave Maria