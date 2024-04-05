Listen Live
Music

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin Perform At Budweiser Stage

Source: Jeremychanphotography / Getty

The saints are taking to the streets as gospel music experiences a surge in collaboration. Ready to come together and spread a message of hope through music, here’s a look at some gospel music tours kicking off 2024:

1. One Hallelujah Tour

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr kicked off a collaborative 25-city tour last month that wraps in April. From Boston to San Francisco and in between, the singers have been gathering to sing their top hits and lend their voices to those of their tour-mates as well. The tour even inspired a new song they perform together that’s titled the same.

 

2. I Got Away Tour

Pastor Mike Jr., Anthony Brown, Deitrick Haddon and Brianna Babineaux have teamed up for the “I Got Away” Tour in partnership with McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. The celebration kicks off in Nashville on April 26 and wraps in Atlanta on June 29. Best part about it is, it’s free.99!

 

3. Only One Night Tho Tour

Tye Tribbett and friends are hitting the road this spring for his “Only One Night Tho” tour titled after his “Only One Night Tho – Live” song off his 2023 album, All Things New (Live In Orlando). This tour follows his stint on last year’s Reunion Tour that also featured Kirk Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, The Clark Sisters, and Israel Houghton. As you can already imagine, the energy will be on a thousand!

 

4.  It’s Time Tour

Last year, Undivided Entertainment united a diverse group of ladies from the Christian and Gospel genres for the “It’s Time” tour headlined by Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, and Taya Gaukrodger. They’re bringing it back this year with a new group of ladies that include Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande, and returning powerhouse, Naomi Raine! While dates are TBD, they took to social media to tease the plans.

 

5. Exodus Music & Arts Festival

The Exodus Music & Arts Festival isn’t a tour, but it’s worth traveling to and touring Dallas/Irving, TX. The 2-day fest created by Kirk Franklin takes place May 25-26 featuring Kirk Franklin himself, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Madison Ryann Word, Koryn Hawthorne and more!

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

gospel Gospel Music Tours

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Music

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Pastor of the Month - March 2024
Local

Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Uncategorized

What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close