Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Bubby Fann’s “One True Gospel” (Ft. Praise Beyond)

Bubby Fann has proven to be a heavy hitter in the world of Gospel, with impactful hits like “Judah Prayze,” “Hallelujah Anyhow,” and more.
His most recent work, “One True Gospel,” sees Fann teaming up with Praise Beyond. Released last year, this truly inspiring track is Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week! Check out our interview above!
