The Best Black Christmas Episodes In TV History

Updated: Dec. 8, 2025 5:00 pm

The Christmas season is officially here, and with it comes the perfect excuse to slow down, cozy up on the couch, and binge all your favorite Black sitcoms. There’s something so comforting about revisiting the shows we grew up on — the laughter, the life lessons, the fashion, and the unmistakable holiday magic that only Black TV families can deliver. This special ‘What to Watch’ list is all about celebrating that nostalgia with a roundup of the best Christmas episodes in Black TV history.

Whether you’re traveling, taking a much-needed break from work, or just trying to stay warm under a blanket, these episodes are guaranteed to lift your holiday spirit. As you gear up to spend time with your real-life loved ones around the Christmas tree, don’t forget to tap into the joy of your TV family too. Iconic shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, Family Matters, Girlfriends, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris, Black-ish, A Different World, and so many more gave us holiday classics that still feel just as good today.

This week’s What to Watch roundup highlights 10 memorable Christmas episodes that capture everything we love about the season. From over-the-top gift giving to hilarious family misunderstandings to heartfelt moments that still get us a little misty-eyed, these are the TV moments we love. Some episodes show our favorite characters scrambling to pull off the perfect holiday, while others remind us what the season is really about: love, connection, and a whole lot of laughter.

What makes these episodes timeless is how deeply they resonate. Even if you’re spending this holiday season solo, you’re never truly alone when you can tap into the joy of your TV families. Will’s jokes still land, Martin still acts up, Khadijah still keeps the crew together, Melanie and Derwin still argue as only they can, and the Evans family still makes us believe in miracles on “Good Times.” These episodes hit because they feel familiar. The traditions, the chaos, the culture, and the heart all take place in every Black home around the holidays.

So, before the holiday break officially begins, take a moment to revisit the shows that shaped us. Make some hot cocoa, wrap the last of your gifts, and let these classic episodes play in the background while you get into the festive spirit.

Scroll through and check out some of our favorite Christmas-themed episodes from classic Black sitcoms. Then, be sure to comment on your favorite holiday episode below. We want to know which episode still gets you in your feels every year.

Happy holidays and happy streaming!

Check out a list of the best Black Christmas episodes in TV history below:

The Best Black Christmas Episodes In TV History was originally published on globalgrind.com