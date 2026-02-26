Jazakallah Khair! 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

Listen Live
Jazakallah Khair! 15 Black Celebs Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

From musicians to actors, meet 15 influential Black public figures who have openly celebrated their Muslim faith.

Published on February 26, 2026

91st Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball
Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

 

Signifying the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is dedicated exclusively to strengthening prayer, reflection and community amongst the Muslim people. One major well-known practice is the act of sawm, the fourth pillar that acts as another word for fasting. The customary act of abstaining from food and drink, starting at dawn and ending when nightfall arrives, is actually very valiant in its original intent. See, fasting helps Muslims feel compassion for those without the fundamentals of life that we take for granted daily, while also strengthening their gratitude for all that God has given them. The annual observance can be difficult for many, but is always welcomed by all who participate.

Since the very first Ramadan, where God is believed to have delivered the The Quran to final prophet Muhammad, the message has only grown exponentially across the globe. A good reason for that, outside of tradition being passed from generation to generation, can be credited to the celebrity support of Ramadan. Not surprisingly, many famous faces who identify with Islam also happen to be Black.

As it was intended — or in other words, “Mashallah!” — we humbly wish those celebrating while practicing the five pillars of Islam all the best and tons of willpower over the next 30 days.

 

RELATED: 6 Important Things To Know About Ramadan

 

Whether you’re preparing to practice Ramadan or just show your support, take a look at 15 Black Muslim entertainers who will be right there fasting with the rest. Subhanallah!

1. Mahershala Ali

Actor

2. SZA

R&B Singer

3. Dave Chappelle 

Comedian

4. Halima Aden

Fashion Model/Activist

5. Mike Tyson

Boxing Legend/Entrepreneur

6. Iman

Supermodel

7. Busta Rhymes

Hip-Hop Icon

8. Lish 2X

Rapper 

9. Yasiin Bey

Hip-Hop Icon/Actor (formerly known as Mos Def)

10. Neelam Hakeem

Rapper

11. Raekwon

Hip-Hop Icon

12. Ibtihaj Muhammad

Olympic Medalist In Fencing

13. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA Hall Of Famer

14. Yara Shahidi

Actress/Activist

15. Rakim Allah

Hip-Hop Icon

