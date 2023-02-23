Black Faces in White Spaces: Big Business

Today, we celebrate the once and future moguls: Business-minded individuals who turned a few dollars into millions.

1. Janice Bryant Howroyd Source:General Janice Bryant Howroyd’s firm, the ActOne Group, was the first Black female-led company to bring in more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The business mogul is currently one of the most successful businesspeople—of any race or gender—in The United States.

2. Madam C.J. Walker Source:General Madam C.J. Walker was an African American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist. She is recorded as the first female self-made millionaire in America in the Guinness Book of World Records.

3. Daymond John Source:Radio One Daymond Garfield John is an American businessman, investor, and television personality. He is best known as the founder, president, and chief executive officer of FUBU, and appears as an investor on the ABC reality television series Shark Tank. Based in New York City, John is the founder of The Shark Group.

4. Oprah Winfrey Source:Radio One Oprah Winfrey around $315 million per year thanks to her diversified media empire. “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which debuted in 1986 and made her one of the most recognizable people in the world. After signing a contract that paid her $1 million per year in her early years, Oprah eventually struck out on her own and founded Harpo, Inc. Media, which operated Harpo Productions and Harpo Studios. From there, she began producing her show and sold it back to distributors.