20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

If 2020 gave us nothing else, it gave us good music to help carry us through the collective wreckage (re:
). The year had its ups and downs, but we’re still thankful for it all. We’re even more thankful for the music that inspired us to keep going, push hard, trust God and be grateful.
Below is a list of inspirational/gospel songs of 2020 (courtesy of
) that’ll guide you towards a hopeful 2021. GospelGoodies.com
1. “Better Than Good” – Todd Galberth
VIDEO
2. “We Gon’ Be Alright” – Tye Tribbett
VIDEO
3. “Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
VIDEO
4. “Psalms 18 (I Will Call On The Name)” – Todd Dulaney
VIDEO
5. “It’s Keeps Happening” – Kierra Sheard
VIDEO
6. “Changing Your Story” – Jekalyn Carr
VIDEO
7. “It’s Gonna Be Alright Remix” – Titus Showers ft. Jermaine Dolly
VIDEO
8. “Speak To Me” – Koryn Hawthorne
VIDEO
9. “Touch From You” – Tamela Mann
VIDEO
10. “Trouble Won’t Last” – Keyondra Lockett
VIDEO
11. “Let It Go (Everything)” – Deitrick Haddon
VIDEO
12. “Hold Me Close” – Kelontae Gavin
VIDEO
13. “Release” – Ricky Dillard ft. Tiff Joy
VIDEO
14. “It Belongs To Me” – Juan and Lisa Winans ft. Marvin Winans
VIDEO
15. “Try Jesus” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Jabari Johnson
VIDEO
16. “Set Me Free” – Lecrae ft. YK Osiris
VIDEO
17. “God of Mercy” – Brandon Camphor
VIDEO
18. “Pray For Real” – Peter CottonTale ft. Chance The Rapper
VIDEO
19. “I Belong Here” – Rudy Currence
VIDEO
20. “All In His Plan” – PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary
VIDEO